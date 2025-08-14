Three arrested in connection with Lake Wateree homicide

By

After a 3-hour stand-off in Greenville County, the murder suspect, Jerry Jones was taken into custody. | Contributed

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Three suspects in the Lake Wateree homicide have been arrested, according to Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery.

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at a residence located at 1868 Durham Place Road in the Lake Wateree area of Fairfield County, SC.

Upon arrival, deputies entered the home and discovered one female unresponsive and another female suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

The investigation determined that three males were present when an argument broke out. During the altercation, one suspect produced a handgun and shot one of the females victim in the neck. The same suspect then shot a second female in the hip before fleeing the scene with the other two men.

The female victim, identified as Laporsha Jasma Farr -37 of Lanier St in Spartanburg, succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while the second female was transported to Prisma Health Richland and remains in stable condition.

Today would have been Farr’s 38th birthday.

Over the next two days, Benny Grady and William Mack were taken into custody without incident. Today, after a 3-hour stand-off in Greenville County, the murder suspect, Jerry Jones, was taken into custody.

By Aug. 14, 2025, all three suspects were in custody.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this case and I am grateful for a swift resolution to this devastating crime,” said Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery. He also expressed his gratitude to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Greenville and Greer Police Department for their assistance, as well as to the citizens of Fairfield County who came forward to help investigators uncover the facts in this case.

Arrests and Charges:

Jerry L. Jones, 41, Perry Avenue, Greenville, SC – Murder, Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

Benny L. Grady – Accessory After the Fact

William E. Mack – Accessory After the Fact

This investigation remains ongoing. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.