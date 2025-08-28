Blythewood Jiu Jitsu to open in Food Lion shopping center

By

The three owners of Blythewood Jiu Jitsu – Don Russo, left, Landon Thompson, and Mike Atwater, stand in front of the third bay from the right where their new business will be housed. | Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood’s Jiu Jitsu training center has found a new home – in a 3,000 square-foot space in the newest retail building at the Village at Blythewood (Food Lion) shopping center.

“This new space is going to allow us to expand our kids’ classes and separate their classes by age. We will also have more time and space for adult classes,” said Don Russo, one of the businesses’ three owners. Russo also owns Freeway Music which is located next to Doko Station. The other two owners are Mike Atwater and Landon Thompson, who, with his wife, Jordan, is also opening Beacon Coffee and Café two doors down in the same building.

The management and work of the Jiu Jitsu business is divided between the three.

“Mike is over operations and is an instructor. Landon, also an instructor for the kids’ classes, is over marketing and social media, and I’m in charge of the business’ financials, all the boring stuff,” Russo quipped. “We also have several excellent part-time instructors who will be teaching classes.”

There are currently about 65 students enrolled, and Russo said with additional classes opening up at the new space, more are expected to enroll.

The Jiu Jitsu classes were previously taught at the Tae Kwon Do building on Sandfield Road, an arrangement that substantially constrained time and space for the Jiu Jitsu classes.

“We really appreciated TKD owner Audry Crawford allowing us to rent space there for the last few years,” Russo said, “but she had a full schedule of classes and had to work us in around her schedule. It wasn’t an ideal situation for us, and I think she was limited somewhat as well.”

With the additional space and hours, Russo said the program will now be able to offer more and a greater variety of classes such as kickboxing and wrestling.

“We’re also thinking about offering a women’s self-defense class,” he said. “Jiu Jitsu is a really good martial arts form of self-defense. We may add a fitness class, as well as some kind of toddler jiu jitsu class.

“We can probably charge spectators admission for that one,” Russo joked. “We’re still looking at possibilities for other class offerings.”

Russo said the plan is to open sometime in October.

“I think everything will be ready by then, but the actual opening is dependent on when our mats arrive,” Russo said. “We’re excited and looking forward to providing excellent training and a whole new range of classes in our new space.

Morning classes will be scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Evening classes will be scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. Kids classes will be scheduled for Mondays and Wednesdays.

Leasing agent is Amy Stuck with Vireo Group.