Home from Istanbul with a message

Fairfield County Administrator Vic Carpenter, left, County Economic Development Director Ann Broadwater, and Council Chair Clarence Gilbert, seated at left, enjoy dinner with MegaMetal officials during a recent trip the three made to Istanbul, Turkey as guests of MegaMetal. | Contributed

On Monday, July 28, County Council Chairman Clarence Gilbert, Economic Development Director Ann Broadwater and myself were given the unique opportunity to deepen and strengthen the growing relationship between our newest Fairfield County industry, MegaMetal, and our county.

Flying to their home country of Turkey as their guests, we were exposed to their work culture, corporate philosophy and manufacturing processes. Exemplary hosts, they took great pains to reveal to us what makes them and the nation of Turkey special.

Why would they go that much effort and expense? Because they wanted us to realize that their commitment to Fairfield County is real, and to show us first hand exactly the type of community partners they will be.

Their treatment of their team, facilities and amenities was encouraging. Their obvious desire to create a work environment that attracts and retains team members is a great message to return with.

This visit gave us the chance to further build and cement that relationship with them. It also allowed us to best understand their needs and goals for their foray into the United States.

As the leading producer of very fine copper fiber in Europe they will be arriving with a global reputation and a need for further growth. The opportunity for them to invest in America is virtually unlimited, and this investment is just the beginning for them.

They could have literally chosen anywhere in the United States but they chose us. And after this visit, it is clear that there is more to come.

This visit allowed us to start the process for an expansion that they hope to begin upon the completion of this, their initial Investment.

It also allowed us to set the stage for meetings with their suppliers and fellow Turkish companies who also seek to enter the US market.

As we return home, it is with optimism and anticipation for Fairfield County’s future.