New restaurant coming to Blythewood

By

The Beer Hunter Southern Grill is expected to open next door to IGA in March, 2026.

BLYTHEWOOD – Construction will soon begin on a new restaurant in Blythewood, The Beer Hunter Southern Grill, expected to open in March, 2026. The restaurant will be located in the space next door to the IGA food store, according to the eatery’s manager Marc Ryan.

“We’re excited,” Ryan told The Voice. “My partner and I already have the Blythewood Wings on Blythewood Road, across from McDonalds. I’ve been at Wings since 2014, and my partner has been there for the last two years. For some time now, we’ve been looking to expand, to find a place we can take dining to the next level in Blythewood. We love it here, and this location next to IGA is ideal. It’s convenient and will seat up to 99 diners.”

Ryan said the menu at the new restaurant will be eclectic, including some great southern favorites, including salads, steaks, pasta, shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes, and more.

“We’ll also be introducing some new things we think everyone will like, such as smoked Gouda mac and cheese. We’ll be bringing a classic southern dining experience,” Ryan said. “Besides really fine food, we’ll serve some great beers and wines as well as liquor. And, of course, we’ll have hamburgers, and sandwiches, and will offer catering, Door Dash, and similar conveniences.”

The Beer Hunter Southern Grill will be a seven-day-a-week lunch and dinner restaurant, open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

“Come March, people won’t have to drive downtown or all the way out to Camden or wherever else to get a nice steak dinner.” Ryan said. “We want our restaurant to be a place that families will find special but affordable and will want to come in once or twice a week, not once a month.

“We’re pretty excited to put our spin on southern cooking,” Ryan said, “and this is our chance. While we won’t be opening until March, we’ll be testing some mock samples on our Wings’ customers. After more than 10 years there, I’ve gotten to know our customers and will be anxious to see how they like what we’re going to be serving. Plus, we’ll be pulling food ideas from other restaurants that I’ve learned along the way have worked out really well.

“We’re looking forward to becoming more immersed in the Blythewood community with Beer Hunter Southern Grill,” Ryan said, “and we’re anxious to introduce the folks in the community to some great southern cooking and some great beers and wines.”

That will all happen in March.