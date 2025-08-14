Special Response Team converges on Cobblestone home

By

BLYTHEWOOD – On Aug. 8, at approximately 12:15 p.m., the Richland County Special Response Team assisted the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), with a warrant on Crimson Queen Dr., in Blythewood’s Cobblestone Park neighborhood, according to the Richland County Public Information Office.

A photo of the incident shows a Special Response vehicle and several officers with guns at the front door of a home. There were unconfirmed reports of drones overhead, but a spokesperson for DEA, the investigating agency, would not release any information on the incident, saying only that it was a court authorized law enforcement activity.

The spokesperson said there were no arrests made at that location.

“I don’t know anything that’s in the public realm, yet,” the spokesperson said. “When it does enter the public realm, I’m happy to circle back with you.”