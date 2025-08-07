The Beacon Coffee and Café coming to Blythewood in October

By

The Thompsons with sons Shepherd, 6, and Oaklin, 9

BLYTHEWOOD – The Beacon Coffee and Café shop is the latest new business coming to Blythewood.

Locals Landon and Jordan Thompson have signed the first lease in a new six-space development in the Food Lion shopping complex on Blythewood Road, according to leasing agent Amy Stuck with the Vireo Group in Columbia.

The café is expected to open in October. The building sits across the street from Groucho’s and next to Domino’s Pizza.

“Our main focus is going to be really good specialty coffees,” Landon Thompson said. “We’ll be serving both breakfast and lunch the whole day – from 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.” The cafe will close on Sundays.

Other offerings will include coffee shop pastries, featuring scones.

“Our staple will be a delicious breakfast sandwich on a sour dough breakfast loaf,” Thompson said. “After we’ve been open a month or so, we plan to expand our menu a little to include salads, grain bowls and a variety of juices and smoothies,” he said.

“Our menu will be limited, but everything we serve will be healthy, high quality ingredients, mostly organic” he said. “That doesn’t mean ‘health food, though.’ It means real food, good food that I think everyone will enjoy. That’s our goal.”

Thompson said he will be behind the counter and in the kitchen every day, and Jordan will be in the shop a couple of days a week.

“And we’ll be hiring staff, of course, as we get closer to opening in October,” Thompson said. “This is our first venture into operating a café and we are really excited about it. We’re looking forward to getting to know our customers and serving them some really delicious coffees and menu items.”