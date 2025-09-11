Blythewood to host 20th Anniversary Homecoming Tailgate

By

BLYTHEWOOD – It’s an event 20 years in the making – figuratively, at least.

In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, Blythewood High School will host a Homecoming Tailgate on Friday, Sept. 19 from 5:30 – 7 p.m., and all are welcome.

The event is slated to be packed with fun – games, a DJ, face painting, family photos, Blythewood High School memorabilia and history, and a BHS quilt raffle.

You won’t go hungry, either. Attendees will be served hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and soft drinks. Dessert food trucks will be on campus for purchase.

The school asks that attendees respond through the following link so they can prepare enough food: forms.gle/TnFy7bBjUxJpkQHNA