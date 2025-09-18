BMS to host Reimagine Richland public forum Sept. 22

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood area residents are invited to give feedback to county officials concerning Richland County’s update of its Comprehensive Plan.

The forum is set for Sept. 22 at Blythewood Middle School, 2351 Longtown Road E in Blythewood.

The Comprehensive Plan process is divided into three phases: Discovery, Plan Development, and Plan Direction. Currently, the plan is in its third and final phase.

County officials say the update is about making basic decisions that affect residents’ everyday lives, such as where should new residential housing be built; where should parks be built; and what improvements should be made in infrastructure. The update of the Comprehensive Plan, when completed, will provide a long-term guidance for all these things.

The Sept. 22 meeting is sixth of eight public forums being held around the county to highlight policy recommendations, an action plan, and information on priority investments.

To review Richland County’s 2025 Comprehensive Plan ahead of the meeting, visit https://planthefuture.govocal.com/en/folders/richland-county-comprehensive-plan-2025.