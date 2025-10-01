Brown wins Dist. 3 Winnsboro town council seat

By

WINNSBORO – Russell (Russ) Brown, 44, received 97 votes (54.49 percent) Tuesday night to handily win the District 3 Winnsboro town council seat in a special election.

Brown, who previously served two terms on the Ridgeway town council before moving to Winnsboro 11 years ago, bested two other candidates – lifelong Fairfield County resident Trista Davis, who took 54 votes (30.34 percent) and newcomer to town and to politics Kimberly Uphold, who received 27 votes (15.17 percent).

The District 3 seat came open last April when Councilman Demetrius Chatman won the mayoral election.

Following his win, Brown said he wanted to thank the voter registration office and the volunteers that helped them.

“This election went about as smooth as an election can go,” he said. “I would also like to thank the other two candidates for keeping the campaign cordial and pleasant. There was never any negativity.”

Asked about his priorities as the new member of council, Brown said he wants to start at the core of downtown and work with council to make improvements.

“We do have a capable council, and we can get some things done,” he said. “For a long time I’ve heard people say we can’t. I say we can do it. My goal is to help revitalize the town and get some positive things going in the community. I’m looking forward to the challenges and the opportunities.”

Brown and his wife Jessica are the parents of three sons, ages 11, 9, and 5.

“The boys enjoyed helping me put out the campaign signs,” he said. “Now I hope they’re going to enjoy helping me pick them up.”