Council grapples with Manor issues

BLYTHEWOOD – In a special called workshop Monday night that stretched well into the evening, town council members aired deep concerns over the operation and financial management of the town’s event facility, culminating in the formation of an ad hoc committee to overhaul the site’s fee structure, staffing, and policy inconsistencies.

The meeting was driven by a presentation from Interim Administrator Ed Driggers and two Manor staff members – Walt Davis and Kim Kacsur. Besides learning recently about numerous events being comped without proper authority, council learned from Davis and Kacsur that they feel the venue is understaffed. Council also learned that it has been operating under a fee schedule since January that was not approved by council and posted publicly without formal adoption, and that rates for events are not consistent.

Councilwoman Erica Page pointed out, however, that there are few differences between the two fee schedules.

“We have to draw a line,” said Councilman Rich McKenrick. “There needs to be one rate structure, no more freebies, and no more deviations without council approval.”

The council directed staff cease using the unauthorized rate sheet from the website and revert to the 2022 council-approved fee structure.

Disorganization, Inconsistencies Undermine Operations

Beyond staffing and rates, the meeting revealed systemic inconsistencies. Some events are held without contracts or proper insurance, in violation of town policy. The manor has also hosted zero-cost events without clear justification or council oversight.

Manor Director Fred Layman III told The Voice that staff bypasses him, now, and reports directly to the mayor, and that the mayor generally makes the final decisions concerning what events are reduced or entirely comped.

“Since the investigation began of the Manor comps, the mayor has forbidden me from contacting any of the staff,” Layman said.

Layman, who is on medical leave, did not attend Monday’s meeting.

“I could have attended or participated and answered questions via phone, but no one invited me to do so. I submitted a presentation that addressed the issues at the Manor, but it was not presented in my absence,” Layman said. “I warned the mayor, the town administrator, and the town council as early as September 2024 that massive, systematic changes in staff and operations would be necessary to overhaul the Manor’s dysfunctional processes.

“Despite the numerous fee reductions and community comps offered by the mayor and Kim Kacsur, Doko Manor’s revenue exceeded its budget by more than 14 percent,” Layman said. “When I arrived, there were fewer than $50,000 worth of events on the books from October 2024 – Sept. 2025; by January 2025, we were on target to clear $225,000, before July 2025. For some time now, though, the Manor has, basically been under the direction of the mayor.”

Kacsur shared with council that she has no official pricing for outdoor spaces, linens, bar rentals, or rehearsals, forcing her to make ad hoc decisions or seek last-minute approvals.

“I can’t keep asking the mayor every time someone wants to use the bar,” she said. “I need written policies.”

Mayor Pro Tem Donald Brock previously told The Voice that the Manor director is the one who is authorized to enforce the adopted fees, and has the authority to negotiate fees within 60 days of the event, but that the mayor does not have that authority.

Referencing his own extensive experience leasing venues, Brock said the Manor is also undercharging and underbilling for labor-intensive events.

“We’re losing money every time a staff member has to spend four hours setting up and tearing down without adequate fees,” said Brock who rents large venues in Columbia for his annual Comicon events that bring in as many as 10,000 people per event.

“According to last year’s final budget,” Brock said, “the manor generated $228,246 in revenue but cost $403,622 to operate, leaving a shortfall of over $175,000 — an increase of $30,000 from the year prior.

Council Takes Action

In response to the urgent concerns, council unanimously approved the formation of an ad hoc committee to draft comprehensive updates to the Manor’s policies, fees, and procedures. The committee will be led by Brock and McKendrick, who said they would bring a full proposal back to council by Oct. 27.

“This has to be done quickly and thoroughly,” said McKendrick. “We cannot continue to bleed money…”

The committee said they will consult with Layman, the Manor staff, analyze competitive fee structures from similar venues, and make recommendations on rates, staffing needs, and contract procedures. Council members also emphasized the need for consistent enforcement of approved policies going forward.

