KJ’s sign installed

BLYTHEWOOD – IGA’s sign has been removed and the new sign has been installed as the store transitions to a KJ’s Market.

KJ’s is planning a special community event the day before the store’s grand re-opening. On Sept. 30, a “touch the tile” program will allow members of the community to individualize tiles that will be placed as decorative wall displays in the newly remodeled Bluebird Café.

The anticipated grand opening is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

The mural on the wall of KJ’s Market at 135 Blythewood Road is complete. Painted near the front door of the store by community members during an event at the store on Saturday, Aug. 30, the purpose of the event was to involve the community in the store’s transition, said Store Manager Kevin Portee.