Scout Motors launches ‘Have a Great Day’ national commercial featuring Blythewood

COLUMBIA – Scout Motors is launching a new national television commercial and brand campaign honoring the South Carolina community as the company continues building its $2 billion Production Center in Blythewood.

The emerging American automaker joined forces with advertising agency Venables Bell + Partners and acclaimed directing duo The Malloys and Alpen/Superprime to create “Have A Great Day” – a love letter to the community that Scout Motors calls home and a celebration of what makes it special.

Instead of actors, the ad features real Midlands residents, including students, local business owners, Scout Motors employees, plus a cameo appearance by Governor Henry McMaster. The 60-second ad follows Scout team members as they head to the Blythewood plant for work – past local spots like the Nickelodeon movie theater, Alex English at Lizard’s Thicket Restaurant, and Blythewood and Westwood high schools – with community members joining the chorus encouraging them to: Have a great day!

“This ad captures the vibrant spirit that drew Scout Motors to Blythewood: community, neighborliness, respect and ambition,” said Ryan Decker, VP of Strategy & Brand at Scout Motors. “The progress we’ve made and the future we envision would not be possible without the support of the South Carolina community – the workers, the makers, the doers and believers – so it only makes sense that they should be the stars of our next brand campaign. We are partners in this historic effort, and we know every day that we’re working together will be a great day.”

Scout Motors employees, community members, and key leaders from the town, county and state recently gathered for a premiere event to view the new ad at Market on Main in Columbia. It was met with enthusiastic cheers from the hometown crowd – some of whom are featured in the commercial.

The Have a Great Day ad and cutdowns will run online, across social media, and on broadcast TV in select markets.

View the shortened one-minute version below: