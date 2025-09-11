Scout to host virtual hiring event Oct. 13, 14

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Scout Motors is continuing to expand its operations and workforce, announcing this week that it will host a Virtual Hiring Event on Monday, Oct. 13, and Tuesday, Oct. 14. The event is aimed at filling positions within the company’s Production & Logistics and Quality organizations, both of which will play key roles as Scout moves toward vehicle manufacturing in 2027.

According to the company, the two-day virtual event will provide prospective applicants with insight into Scout’s workplace culture, its long-term vision, and the specific positions currently available. The event is structured to give participants direct access to company leaders, detailed departmental presentations, and the opportunity for scheduled interviews with hiring staff.

Event Structure

The Virtual Hiring Event will begin with a main session that introduces Scout Motors, its mission, and its leadership direction. Executives are expected to speak about the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and American craftsmanship. The goal, Scout says, is to give participants a clear sense of the company’s future and the role new employees will play in it.

Following the main session, attendees will move into breakout groups based on their area of interest. Separate sessions will focus on Production & Logistics and on Quality. These sessions will allow participants to hear from department leaders, learn about day-to-day responsibilities, and gain a better understanding of how each role contributes to the larger manufacturing effort.

A third component of the event will involve designated interviews. After the breakout sessions, selected candidates will be scheduled for one-on-one discussions with members of Scout’s hiring team. Those conversations are intended to give candidates a chance to discuss their background and ask questions while allowing recruiters to assess qualifications in more depth.

Production & Logistics

The Production Organization at Scout Motors brings together Product Planning, Plant Engineering, and Logistics. Positions in these areas will focus on designing production strategies, developing efficient processes, and managing operations to support full-scale manufacturing.

Scout Motors launched its first prototype in 2024, with the company’s first vehicles scheduled to begin production in 2027. The Production & Logistics team will be responsible for laying the groundwork for that timeline, from developing strategic production plans to managing operations on the plant floor.

Roles within this organization involve designing and implementing systems and infrastructure needed to build the company’s trucks and SUVs. Employees will work across departments to improve workflows, ensure efficient material movement, and prepare for the start of production. The company said the work of this group will directly affect the quality, performance, and success of every vehicle that comes off the line.

Quality

Scout Motors is also recruiting quality engineers and leaders. The Quality team is charged with solving complex engineering problems, optimizing manufacturing processes, and ensuring that every vehicle meets high standards of durability and reliability.

According to Scout, quality specialists will work closely with designers, suppliers, and manufacturing staff to identify potential issues early, implement corrective actions, and drive continuous improvement across all operations. The positions include responsibilities such as developing robust quality systems, auditing suppliers, and analyzing performance data.

The company said the Quality team’s work is essential to meeting its goal of producing vehicles that embody rugged performance and American craftsmanship.

How to Apply

Candidates interested in joining the Production & Logistics or Quality organizations are encouraged to express interest in attending the Virtual Hiring Event by Sunday, Sept. 28. Due to what the company expects will be a high volume of applicants, Scout’s Talent Acquisition team will review submissions and send personalized invitations by email to those selected to participate.

The hiring event is open to candidates across the United States. By holding it virtually, the company said it aims to reach a wider pool of applicants and ensure that individuals from a variety of professional backgrounds have access to the sessions.

Broader Context

Scout Motors, a revival of the historic Scout vehicle brand, has drawn attention in recent years for its ambitious plans to re-enter the American automotive market. The company’s first prototype was unveiled in 2024, and its production facility is scheduled to begin operations in 2027. The new vehicles—rugged pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles—are positioned as modern successors to the Scout vehicles that first gained popularity in the mid-20th century.

With the production launch still two years away, company officials say building a skilled workforce now is critical to meeting the timeline. The virtual hiring event represents one step in that process, giving applicants an opportunity not only to apply for current openings but also to better understand Scout’s long-term goals.