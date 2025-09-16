Suspect arrested in deadly BW shooting

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Fred Gause Jr, 43, has been arrested following the investigation into the murder that occurred at the 100 block of Haygood Road yesterday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Fred Gause Jr. | Photo: RCSD

Just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, deputies responded to the 100 block of Haygood Road in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they located an adult female victim dead on scene and an adult male victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect fled prior to deputies’ arrival, according to a report from the Sheriff’s office.

“Thanks to information provided by the community, investigators were able to quickly identify Gause as the suspect,” the Department said. “Further investigation revealed that Gause is known to frequent the Haygood neighborhood; he does not reside there. Investigators are still working to determine the connection between the suspect and victims and what led up to the shooting.”

Gause has been charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. He will be booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the Sheriff’s Department said.