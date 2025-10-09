FMSMS students win art awards at state fair

By

Rhett Branham

Aimee Rodriguez

WINNSBORO – The artwork of 44 students from Fairfield Magnet school will be displayed at the South Carolina State Fair this year.

The students’ work can be viewed in the Student Art Competition section of the Cantey Building at the fairgrounds in Columbia from Oct. 8–19.

Rhett Branham and Aimee Rodriguez both took home first place ribbons in the state-wide competition. Honorable mentions went to Mila Boyd, Mason Cardona, and Morgan Hughes.

The following students’ work is also on display at the Cantey Building.

Ava Addison, Kenneth Aguilar, Chase Keitt, Katje Morgan, Jewelz Boulware, Taylor Massey, Everette Reynolds, Da’Quavious Drumwright, Anna Grace Qualls, Layla Warren, Glory Perry, Aerrin McCullough, London Ruff, Summer Guerrero, Elayna Robinson, Reagan Shepard, Kennedi Copeland, Nylah DeWese, Ivie Foye, Diana Perez Flores, Stella Grace Burroughs, Kelly Hill, Cameron Young, Roney Cook, Mikell Clarke, Skylar Wood, Laila Moton, Mariana Torres, Kingston Copeland, Alaiyah Garson, Kaydence Guinyard, Christiaan McCullough, Mariah Sanders, Thomas Summers, Orlando Williams, Yelitza Dominguez, Paris Davis, Kai Brown, Alianna Smith.

The Fairfield Magnet School’s art teacher Kimi Daly, who is the 2025-26 FMSMS Teacher of the Year.