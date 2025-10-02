Illegal THC products seized from Fairfield vape shops

By

Tobacco & Vape is located in the Food Lion shopping center.

Planet Vapor is located in the old Walmart shopping center.

Tobacco & Vapor is in the KJ’s shopping center.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – After numerous complaints from parents, school resource officers, and community members about underage kids regularly purchasing illegal THC products from the Vape stores in Fairfield County, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) executed search warrants at three local vape shops on Sept. 24.

These search warrants led to seizures of significant amounts of illegal THC products.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents, teachers, and other adults who work with children, to talk with kids about the dangers of these products.

It was not clear whether anyone was arrested in connection with these search and seizures.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s office.