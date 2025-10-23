It’s getting spooky at Blown Away salon

By

Last year, the Blown Away team dressed for Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, from left: Taylor Cannella, Addie King, Sarah Scoggins, Missy Clementi, Payton Godwin, and baby Lila Mae Crapps. | Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD – There’ll be a transformation at Blythewood’s Blown Away hair salon next week – and it’s not just a new haircut. It will be the shop’s annual fun-festive Halloween event.

For 17 years, Blown Away has been more than just a hair salon in the community, especially during Halloween week.

“I think we’ve always been known for our creativity and community spirit,” said the shop’s owner Missy Jackson, “and we celebrate that each October with Halloween fun. It’s a tradition here at the salon that I hold dear to my heart.”

During Halloween week, the entire shop is decorated, but never scary, capturing the lighthearted side of the holiday.

“I’ve always loved Halloween because it combines two of my favorite things – creativity and community,” Missy said. It was also her late mother, Emily’s, birthday which Jackson says makes her love the day even more.

“Just like we express creativity through hair, during this season we have the chance to express it through our entire salon space and share it with the Blythewood community,” she said.

During Halloween week, the shop is transformed with spooky-fun decorations and the stylists wear themed costumes.

This year, as the holiday approaches, the excitement is even bigger as the Blown Away team plans a week-long celebration leading up to Halloween. Each day, the stylists will wear different costumes in keeping with a daily theme – as black cats one day and doctors and nurses on another day, keeping clients guessing until the team’s big costume reveal comes on Friday, Oct. 31 – Halloween day.

Jackson and her team of stylists go all out to bring Halloween magic to their clients and the community.

“That’s how I’ve always celebrated Halloween with my own children as they were growing up,” Jackson said. “I always made their costumes.”

The salon’s annual transformation has become a highlight not only for the shop’s clients, but for the downtown community, drawing both longtime clients and curious visitors.

Families are always invited to join the fun.

“We love it that children stop by the salon during the week of Halloween to pick up candy and see the decorations up close,” Jackson said.

As Blythewood continues to grow, Jackson says she’s proud that Blown Away hair salon remains a place where community connections and creativity thrive side by side.

“This tradition reminds us why we love what we do,” Missy said. “It’s about bringing people together, having fun, and sharing a little Halloween fun!”

The shop is located at 135 Blythewood Road in the KJ’s shopping center.