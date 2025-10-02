SCDOT seeks input on Peach Rd. bridge replacement

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) requests comments from the public on a proposed project to replace the bridge on S-20-30 (West Peach Road) over Little Cedar Creek in Fairfield County. The project includes replacing the existing bridge, realigning the roadway approaches as necessary and improving the roadway approaches to meet current design criteria.

Visit the project website to learn more details and share feedback: projectportal.scdot.org/ S-20-30littlecedarcreek.

SCDOT will accept comments from Oct. 1 – 30. The public may provide comments through the project website, by mail to Teiyanna Simmons, SCDOT, 955 Park St., Columbia, SC 29201, by calling 803-737-0272, or by email to [email protected].

All comments received during a project comment period will be reviewed and included in the project record. Individuals who provide comments will receive responses upon request. Please note, any information provided, including names and addresses, is subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.

For more information about this and other proposed SCDOT projects, please visit our public involvement comment webpage.