200+ miles, 3 days: local runner takes on Palmetto Trail for Young Life

BLYTHEWOOD – When a Blythewood-area civil engineer laced up his running shoes this fall, he had no idea a simple invitation to a banquet would soon turn into a life-changing physical and spiritual challenge.

On December 12, Michael Davis, 46, who lives off Smyrna Church Road just outside of Blythewood, will attempt to run more than 200 miles along the Palmetto Trail, from the coastal Lowcountry at Awendaw to downtown Columbia. The goal is to raise money for Young Life ministry, specifically for camp scholarships for students attending Blythewood, Westwood, Ridge View high schools.

The run is expected to take approximately three days, with an anticipated finish Sunday afternoon, Dec. 14, at Columbia’s Waterfront Park.

Michael Davis, 46, will start his Palmetto Trail on Dec. 12. | Contributed

The idea was born after Davis attended a Young Life banquet in mid-October at the invitation of a friend who had recently taken a position with the ministry. Expecting little more than to lend a show of support, Davis, instead, came away deeply moved by the testimonies of students whose lives had been positively impacted by the program.

“Kids were telling their stories – how Young Life had changed their lives – and something about that night just hit me hard,” he said. “For days after, I felt it heavy on my heart that I needed to do something more.”

That ‘something more’ quickly turned into an ambitious plan to run the Palmetto Trail as a way to raise funds to support Young Life’s outreach and its summer camps and weekend retreats, where students, he said, have the opportunity to grow in faith and community.

“I had previously thought about running the Palmetto Trail, but never imagined I would actually do it,” he said. “I have never run 200 miles in one run, and now here I am committed to over 200 miles and raising money for these kids.”

Young Life operates in local high schools, sending leaders into schools to build relationships with students in their own environment – attending ballgames, meeting for coffee, and offering guidance and encouragement. The organization also includes Young Lives – a program focused on mentoring and supporting teen mothers – and WyldLife, which serves middle school students.

In Blythewood, Young Life is active at Blythewood, Westwood, and Ridge View High.

“All the money we raise through this run will go directly toward YL camp scholarships,” Davis said. “The goal is to make sure any student, regardless of background or finances, has the opportunity to attend a Young Life camp.”

Davis said he’s been a runner for about four years. While this is not his first run, it will be his longest. He said the distance is daunting, but he is no stranger to endurance challenges, having completed several marathons and even participated in 50-mile ultra-distance races. But this undertaking, he said, will more than double anything he’s attempted previously.

“This will be twice as far as I’ve ever run at one time,” he said. “It’s definitely going to push me, but I’m trusting the process.”

Supported by BW’s F3 Community

Helping him every mile of the way will be fellow members of F3 (Fitness, Fellowship and Faith), a Blythewood-based men’s fitness group that meets regularly for workouts, runs and rucks. Ten or so F3 men have volunteered to serve as Davis’ support crew.

“They’ll follow along in a van and position themselves at road crossings on the trail,” he explained.

“They’ll supply water, food, encouragement – everything I need so I can just focus on running,” Davis said.

The Palmetto Trail is remote in many places, with few conveniences for water or supplies, making the role of his F3 team critical for the success and safety of the run.

A Community Effort

Davis’ run is already attracting support. A donor has pledged a dollar per mile not only for Davis’ distance, but for every mile completed by anyone who joins him along the route.

“I’m encouraging as many people as possible to come out and run or walk with me when they can,” he said. “Whether running, jogging, or just walking – every mile they go helps the kids.”

A live tracking website will allow supporters to follow Davis’ exact location in real time and even join in along the trail or to just cheer him on from afar.

“I don’t want this to just be about me,” he said. “I want it to be something the whole community can experience and get excited about.”

Davis said tracking will show his approach to the finish line, where he invites everyone to join in the celebration.

Rain or Shine

Asked what happens if the weather turns bad, his answer was simple: “I keep going.”

Regardless of rain, fatigue or discomfort, Davis said he intends to complete the journey as a testament not only to physical endurance, but to faith and service.

Giving Back thru Faith, Fitness

By trade, the runner is a civil engineer specializing in roadway design for AECOM in Columbia. He has lived in the Blythewood area since 2010 and considers this run both a personal challenge and a way to give back to the community he calls home.

As the holiday season approaches, Davis’ journey stands as a reminder of what determination, faith and community can accomplish – one mile at a time.

“I’ve had nothing but positive vibes,” he said. “People think it’s wild and crazy – and it is – but they also see it as something meaningful. I just hope it raises a lot of money for the kids’ camps and inspires others.”

To track Davis’ run live or donate to the cause, go to Palmetto Trail 200 | GPS Tracking powered by Follow My Challenge

To learn more about Young Life, go to: Young Life Northeast Columbia.