A new chapter: Blythewood enters council-manager era

By

BLYTHEWOOD – After warm goodbyes all around to outgoing Town Councilwoman Erica Page, who served a half term on council but chose not to run for another term, Blythewood Magistrate Diedra Hightower administered the oath of office Monday night to returning Blythewood Town Councilman Rich McKenrick and new Councilwoman Trish Hovis.

The two were sworn in at the beginning of the regular monthly council meeting following a reception at the Manor in their honor and in appreciation of outgoing Councilwoman Erica Page’s service to the Town.

The meeting marked the first council meeting under the Town’s new form of government. On Nov. 4, voters chose to change Blythewood’s form of government from a mayor-council form to a council-manager form. That change took effect on Monday, Nov. 24.

Rich McKenrick, left, is sworn in by Blythewood Municipal Judge Diedra Hightower, with his wife Theresa, center, holding the Bible. | Photos: Barbara Ball

McKenrick, who was elected to his second term on Nov. 4, said he was grateful that Blythewood voters chose to return him to office.

“As I take the oath for a second term, I do so with gratitude and a clear sense of purpose,” McKenrick said. “Today, Blythewood has entered a new chapter with our Council–Manager form of government, one that gives us the tools to hire properly, plan wisely and govern together with stability and vision. It is my hope and my goal that, together, we can continue to grow while at the same time work to safeguard the rural spaces that make our town unique. To do this, we, as a council, must encourage smart growth that reflects both our heritage and our hopes for our Town for generations to come.”

Hovis, a newcomer to Blythewood politics, said the third time was the charm after unsuccessfully seeking election to council twice previously.

Trish Hovis, second from left, was joined by her husband Roger, left, and daughter Delaney, who held the Bible while Municipal Judge Diedra Hightower swore her in.

“It’s an honor that I am going to be able to serve the people of Blythewood,” Hovis said. “I’m grateful for the trust the voters have placed in me, and I’m especially thankful to have my husband Roger and our daughter Delaney by my side tonight—their support means everything. Now, I’m ready to get to work for our town, and I’m optimistic about the opportunities ahead under our new council-manager form of government.”

Page expressed her gratitude for having been elected to serve the town for the past two years.

“It has been an honor to serve on Town Council and to work with current members of Council and our Town employees,” Page said.

“I am grateful for the support I received and enjoyed connecting with so many of our neighbors. While very little progress was made, I am hopeful for the future and what is to come. I hope we all can come together to move our Town forward to a place where others want to be. It takes us all, not just Council, to want and do better. Our town needs to be a place where sharing ideas for the better is welcomed and we all work together for what our town wants and deserves.”

McKenrick and Hovis will each serve four-year terms.