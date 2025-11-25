Pullen leaving Chamber for position in Florida

By

WINNSBORO — The Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce announced in a statement that Dillon C. Pullen will “transition away from his position as President and CEO of the Fairfield Chamber, effective Dec. 10, 2025.” Pullen told The Voice that he has accepted a position with the Chamber of Commerce in Baker County, Florida.

The statement said that during his tenure, “Pullen has led the Chamber through a period of renewed growth, enhanced community engagement, and strengthened partnerships with local businesses and government leaders.”

Under Pullen’s leadership, the Chamber expanded its programming and increased membership participation across Fairfield County. The statement noted that his efforts helped launch new business development initiatives and solidified the Chamber’s role as “a central advocate for business and community collaboration.”

“It has been an honor to serve the businesses and citizens of Fairfield County,” said Pullen. “I am incredibly proud of what our team and board have accomplished together. Fairfield County is on the move, and I look forward to watching the Chamber continue to thrive and support this momentum.”

The Chamber’s Board of Directors has appointed former Chamber Board Chair Tina Johnson as Interim President and CEO, effective Dec. 11, 2025. Johnson said she expects a smooth transition as the organization continues its mission to strengthen the local business environment.

“We are grateful for Dillon’s service and dedication to Fairfield County, and we are excited for the new opportunities that await him,” said Johnson. “Dillon will truly be missed. Our Board will now begin the process of searching for his successor, and until then, I will serve as CEO and continue supporting the Chamber and Fairfield County to the best of my ability,” Johnson said.

“The Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce remains committed to promoting and improving the business environment, stimulating a vibrant local economy, and enhancing the overall quality of life in Fairfield County,” Johnson said.