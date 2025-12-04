It’s Christmas in Blythewood

By

The Artistic Dance Academy entertained in front of Blythewood town hall during Sunday’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood Christmas season begins every year at town hall with the lighting of the town Christmas tree on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. This year was no different.

Thomas Bozard and Laura Eargle of Freeway Music performed gathering music before Mayor Sloan Griffin welcomed guests. Pastor Eric Estep of Village Church gave the invocation. Jeannie and Vance Sharpe performed special holiday songs, and the Artistic Dance Academy entertained the crowd of 100 or so. Deb Stapleton with the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce lit the tree.

Following the lighting of the tree, there was hot chocolate, apple cider, and cookies. Newly elected councilmember Trish Hovis and her husband Roger, below center, collected food for CAB.

Santa visited with the children …and it was Christmas in Blythewood.













