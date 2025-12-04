It’s Christmas in Winnsboro

By

One of Fairfield County’s newest organizations stepped out in the Winnsboro Christmas parade on Sunday and floated off with the top prize – Best in Show. Hearts Unleashed, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Winnsboro, was created by Heather Feltner to provide care, compassion, and a second chance for dogs in need. | Contributed

WINNSBORO – Winnsboro hosted its annual Christmas Parade on Sunday, with almost 60 entries decorated for the holidays.

Prizes were awarded to the top three floats as well as to the three best decorated businesses.

Because of Roscoe

The Best in Show float was won by Hearts Unleased/Fairfield Co. Animal Control. Best Float went to Because of Roscoe, and Best Walking Group was Midlands STEM.

Midlands STEM Charter School

Sunny Turner’s new store on Congress Street won first place for decorated businesses. Pine Tree Playhouse took second place, and McDaniel Tax Service took third place.

First Place in the window contest

Following the parade, everyone gathered around the town’s Christmas tree in front of the clock for the countdown to the lighting.

Then there were photos with Santa as everyone enjoyed hot chocolate and s’mores.

Then it was off to the horse-drawn carriage rides that circled the downtown area.

From left: Fairfield County Councilman Carl Bell, left, House Rep Annie McDaniel, Councilman Oren Gadson, and Winnsboro Mayor Demetrius Chatman



