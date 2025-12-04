It’s Christmas in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO – Winnsboro hosted its annual Christmas Parade on Sunday, with almost 60 entries decorated for the holidays.
Prizes were awarded to the top three floats as well as to the three best decorated businesses.
The Best in Show float was won by Hearts Unleased/Fairfield Co. Animal Control. Best Float went to Because of Roscoe, and Best Walking Group was Midlands STEM.
Sunny Turner’s new store on Congress Street won first place for decorated businesses. Pine Tree Playhouse took second place, and McDaniel Tax Service took third place.
Following the parade, everyone gathered around the town’s Christmas tree in front of the clock for the countdown to the lighting.
Then there were photos with Santa as everyone enjoyed hot chocolate and s’mores.
Then it was off to the horse-drawn carriage rides that circled the downtown area.