One arrested in Nov. 25 shooting in Winnsboro

By

WINNSBORO – While investigating a shots fired incident that occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of Columbia Road and 2nd Street, in Winnsboro on Nov. 25, the Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety located multiple spent shell casings in the roadway.

Investigators were able to identify a white Honda matching the description given at the scene. They identified the driver as Tyrese Robertson, who was already wanted on outstanding warrants.

The vehicle was located a short time later and Robertson, taken into custody without incident, was charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Discharging a Firearm Into an Occupied Vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing; additional charges may be filed. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident between individuals known to one another.