SLED charges Fairfield woman with forgery, fraud

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Felicia Ernestine Coleman, 45, with Forgery – Value $10,000 or More – and Obtaining Property Under False Pretenses – Value $10,000 or More – on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. The South Carolina Office of Inspector General requested the SLED investigation.

According to the arrest warrant, on or about April 29, 2021, through June 3, 2021, Coleman forged or assisted in the forging of a First Citizen’s Bank statement that was then used to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan that she received in the amount of $20,832. This offense occurred in Lexington County.

The case is based on First Citizen’s Bank’s records, PPP Loan, records and SLED investigation.

Coleman was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.