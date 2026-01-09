Boutique owner arrested for fraud

By

WINNSBORO – After a woman in Fairfield County reported on Dec. 26, 2025, that she had been scammed on a purchase of more than $1,000 from Thomas and Turner Boutique in Belton, Anderson County, South Carolina, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the complaint.

On Dec. 31, 2025, Fairfield County investigators met with a Fairfield County magistrate and presented the facts of the case.

The Fairfield woman who filed the complaint stated that in 2024, she placed an order in the amount of $1,153 with Thomas and Turner Boutique, but never received the items she purchased.

The complainant stated that she contacted Pamela Brooke Schronce, the owner of the boutique, about the order and requested a refund. She said the last communication she had with Schronce was in November 2025 via email.

She said she has not received a refund and has since been blocked by Schronce on the business’s Facebook page.

Based on the information provided, an arrest warrant was issued for Pamela Brooke Schronce, owner of Thomas and Turner Boutique, on the charge of Obtaining Goods Under False Pretenses, in violation of South Carolina Code of Laws §16-13-240.

Immediately following the issuance of the arrest warrant, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office coordinated with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Schronce was taken into custody and transported to the Anderson County Detention Center. She was extradited to Fairfield County, where she was formally charged and was released on a $1,000 surety bond.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that this case is associated with allegations made by numerous individuals, including claims circulating on social media platforms. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of similar activity is encouraged to report their allegations to their local law enforcement agency.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Additional information may be released as it becomes available.