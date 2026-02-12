Alston kayak launch opens in Peak

By

PEAK — Outdoor enthusiasts have a new way to experience the most popular section of the Palmetto Trail. After a ribbon cutting on Friday, Feb. 6 at the Alston Trailhead, a brand-new kayak launch is officially open, the next step in a long-held vision for the Peak to Prosperity Passage.

Made possible through a grant from the Parr Hydroelectric Project Habitat Enhancement Program, the kayak launch creates a seamless link between the land-based trail and the Broad River.

The launch is designed to increase accessibility for paddlers and enhance the recreational profile of the trail, which remains the most visited segment of the Palmetto Trail system.

The Alston Trailhead serves as the primary Fairfield County entrance for the 10.8-mile passage. From this point, the trail proceeds west across the historic 1,100-foot-long Broad River trestle. The bridge offers a spectacular vantage point for hikers, cyclists, and now paddlers to view the river, often featuring sightings of soaring bald eagles.

The rail-trail is known for its “easy” difficulty rating, featuring a level grade and a surface of crushed stone, dirt, and sand. It skirts the town of Peak before cutting a swath through the piedmont forest toward Pomaria and Prosperity in neighboring Newberry County.

For families, the trailhead offers more than just a path. It is an official Kids in Parks TRACK Trail, a free national program that connects families to the outdoors through hands-on exploration. Using self-guided TRACK Trail activities and smartphone “e-Adventures,” kids can turn a walk into a discovery-packed adventure and earn prizes by tracking their progress online.

The addition of the kayak launch completes a comprehensive outdoor experience at the Alston Trailhead. The park now provides ample parking, picnicking areas, and overnight camping facilities alongside the newly completed canoe and kayak access.

“This new addition not only enhances access and adventure along the trail, but also creates more opportunities for our surrounding community to connect with the Peak to Prosperity Passage,” officials stated during the development process. With the new launch, the trailhead is poised to become a premier dual-threat destination for both land and water recreation in the region.

If You Go:

While the Alston Trailhead does not have a formal street address, it is easily located using GPS.

GPS Coordinates: Lat: 34.2500241, Long: -81.3910866

More Information: For trail maps and more details, visit the South Carolina Trails website at sctrails.net or the Palmetto Trail’s official page.