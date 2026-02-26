BHS to celebrate 20 years on Feb. 28

By

BLYTHEWOOD – It has been two decades since Blythewood High School first opened its doors in 2005. Former students, teachers and friends of BHS will be coming together to reminisce and celebrate a major milestone in the school’s history.

On behalf of The Blythewood High School Education Foundation, the school district is inviting the community to the ‘Cheers to 20 Years’ gala to celebrate the high school’s legacy to be held at The Farm at Ridgeway on Saturday, Feb. 28, from 7 – 10 p.m. (cocktail attire suggested).

Since opening its doors in 2005, Blythewood High School has built a storied legacy of academic and athletic success. The gala serves as a night of nostalgia, providing a unique opportunity for former and current students, faculty, and administrators to reconnect. The evening’s program will feature a retrospective look at BHS through the years, a live DJ, a chance for former students to reconnect and catch up with faculty and administration, and the presentation of the 2025-2026 Order of the Bengal.

All proceeds from the gala directly benefit the BHS community, funding scholarships for the current graduating class and providing essential grants for Bengal teachers.

Tickets: $50 per person.

Bronze Sponsorship ($250): Includes four event tickets.

Silver Sponsorship ($500): Includes eight event tickets.

Tickets are available for purchase online (events.hometownticketing.com) or in person at the Blythewood High School front office (Room 107). Come celebrate, honor the school’s history, and toast the future.

Once a Bengal, always a Bengal!