Blythewood Ad Hoc Safety Committee appointed

From left: Capt. Gavin Walmsley, MasterDeputy Sloan Simpson, Shelby Russell, Aloysius Anderson, Cal Thomas, Zaire Collins, Kyle Brinkley, Chris Keefer, Katherine Porter, and Trish Hovis | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – The Town of Blythewood has formed an Ad Hoc Safety Committee to address safety concerns following several disruptions caused by teen fighting during nighttime events last year at Doko Meadows Park.

The committee is led by Blythewood Town Councilwoman Trish Hovis who serves as department chair of criminal justice technology at York Technical College in Rock Hill.

The committee, made up of nine appointed members, will serve in an advisory role to town council. After reviewing incidents from the past year and a half, they will develop recommendations for town council aimed at improving public safety while preserving community events.

The group is tasked with proposing possible solutions — ranging from operational changes to event policies — for council consideration.

The committee brings together law enforcement professionals, public safety specialists, local officials, community leaders and residents who will bring a wide range of experience and perspectives.

Committee Members and Qualifications

Capt. Gavin Walmsley – Region 6 Commander for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, which includes the Blythewood area. A Blythewood resident with 30 years in law enforcement, including eight years as an Army military police officer and 22 years with the sheriff’s department. His experience includes canine handling, operations and street-level narcotics enforcement before becoming regional commander.

MasterDeputy Sloan Simpson – Community Action Team deputy for Region 6 with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Serves as a liaison between law enforcement and the community, coordinating responses to neighborhood concerns and community safety needs. A frequent visitor to Blythewood through family and community activities.

Shelby Russell – Columbia attorney whose office is located near the Governor’s Mansion. A Cobblestone Park resident and parent of three children, offering a legal and family-oriented perspective on community safety concerns.

Aloysius Anderson– Blythewood resident employed in federal service with the U.S. Department of Justice, working in the Office of Juvenile Justice. Previously worked with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and in juvenile justice operations, bringing experience related to youth behavior and intervention.

Cal Thomas – Blythewood resident of 26 years with more than 34 years in law enforcement. Served with multiple agencies, including work on state, federal and local task forces and major crimes investigations, primarily with the Cayce Police Department. Retired from active law enforcement in 2022 and now teaches basic and advanced training at the state criminal justice academy.

Zaire Collins – Junior at Blythewood High School and junior class president, active in student government and civic engagement. Previously assisted with timing debates during a town council candidate forum and represents a youth perspective on community safety issues. Zaire was elected chair of the ad hoc safety committee

Kyle Brinkley – Blythewood resident with a background in public policy and civic engagement. Works with a political action organization and has experience with the City of Columbia. A University of South Carolina student who serves as a collegiate representative on a city and county committee, focusing on connecting policymakers with residents. Kyle was elected vice chair of the ad hock safety committee.

Chris Keefer – A Richland County resident and former town employee. She is a founding member of the Doko Meadows Park Foundation, which helped fund park improvements including the amphitheater. Currently serves as town administrator for the Town of Kershaw and previously held the same role in Swansea.

Katherine Porter – Moved to Blythewood in 2021 and works at the South Carolina House of Representatives. Active in community safety efforts and coordinates with local crime watch initiatives in partnership with law enforcement. She serves as secretary for the ad hoc committee.

The next meeting of the committee will be held at 6:30 p.m., at the Manor on Thursday, Feb. 26. The public is invited to attend.