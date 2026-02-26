Blythewood BAR approves revised two-building development

By

Renderings of the two-building development

BLYTHEWOOD – A proposed two-building commercial development at 702 University Village Drive in the Food Lion shopping center on Blythewood Road received approval from the Town of Blythewood’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) this week after developers returned with revised plans addressing concerns raised during an earlier review.

The project, located on two parcels in the Town Center District, required a Certificate of Appropriateness (COA) before construction can proceed. It was the developer’s second appearance before the board. The board had previously requested significant architectural revisions to the building’s design.

Developer Mike Ziegler and architect Josh Freel presented the revised plans, explaining that the design team revisited the project after hearing the board’s concerns that the building serves as a “front door” to Blythewood and should reflect the town’s architectural character.

The most notable changes included:

Eliminated stucco exterior and replaced with full brick construction.

Increased brick detailing, including added soldier courses and layered brick projections to break up flat wall surfaces.

Reduced of black design elements.

Modified parapet roofline, softening earlier horizontal projections.

Redesigned awnings, replacing the original horizontal style with designs modeled after nearby commercial buildings.

Improved rooftop screening, ensuring HVAC equipment will be hidden behind higher parapet walls.

Added interior roof access ladders to avoid visible exterior ladders.

Utility equipment consolidated within an interior landlord room to reduce visual clutter.

Parking layout verified and drive-through stacking redesigned so traffic remains on-site.

Commitment to participate in future sidewalk connections if adjacent property owners install linking pedestrian infrastructure.

Ziegler said the design team studied nearby developments and drove through Blythewood neighborhoods after the first meeting to better understand the town’s architectural expectations.

“We heard what you had to say,” he told board members. “This is the front door to the community, and we wanted to make sure the architecture reflects that.”

Even with the revisions, however, members offered additional suggestions aimed at enhancing the building’s visual interest and long-term character.

Those suggestions included:

Considering multiple brick tones rather than a single brick color to create contrast and highlight architectural features.

Enhancing soldier-course banding so design elements “pop” visually from the roadway.

Maintaining distinctive architectural features so the building does not become overly similar to surrounding structures.

Ensuring tenant signage remains uniform and compliant with town ordinances.

Confirming no monument sign will be installed, limiting signage to building-mounted signs only.

Board members asked the developers to maintain a distinctive design appropriate for a gateway property.

Developers said drive-through traffic would be stacked internally to prevent vehicles from backing into adjacent roadways. The architect also told board members that the proposed metal awnings will likely be finished in a dark gray or gunmetal tone.

Following discussion, a certificate of appropriateness was approved unanimously with final architectural details to be reviewed administratively by board chair and town staff.