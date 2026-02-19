Candidate filing opens for Jenkinsville council

By

JENKINSVILLE – A general election for the Town of Jenkinsville Town Council will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Two council seats currently held by Clayrann Small and Gayle Pauling will be open. Filing for those two seats will open at 12 noon on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, and will close at 12 noon on Friday, March 6, 2026. Filing hours at the elections office are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To file, candidates must go to the Fairfield County Voter Registration and Elections building at 315 S. Congress Street, Winnsboro 29180. While there is no filing fee, nonpartisan candidates must file by submitting a Statement of Intention of Candidacy.

Any person wishing to register to vote in this local election must do so no later than Sunday, April 5, 2026. Voter registration by mail applications will also be accepted if they are postmarked by Monday, April 6, 2026. Participation is encouraged to ensure all community voices are heard in the upcoming council term.

For additional information, call 803-635-6255.