Fairfield County Council honors Belton, Chatman during Black History Month

By

Dorothy Boyd Belton and Winnsboro Mayor Demetrius Chatman | Fairfield County

WINNSBORO – In honor of Black History Month, Fairfield County Council recognized Winnsboro’s first African American mayor, Demetrius Chatman, and the county’s first African American clerk of court, Dorothy Boyd Belton, during the Feb. 23 council meeting.

On July 1, 2025, Demetrius Chatman was sworn in as the first African-American mayor of Winnsboro.

A lifelong Fairfield County resident and graduate of South Carolina State University, Mayor Chatman served seven years on Winnsboro’s Town Council before being elected mayor. His campaign for mayor called for continuing to restore Main Street storefronts in downtown Winnsboro, fair housing, strong support for youth and seniors, and meaningful economic development that benefits everyone.

On Jan. 2, 2025, Dorothy Boyd Belton was sworn in as Fairfield County Clerk of Court. Belton is a graduate of McCrorey-Liston High School and earned a paralegal certification from Rutledge College in 1985. She has served as office manager and legal assistant at the Gist Law Firm and as owner and operator of Midlands Virtual Paralegal Outsourcing Services.

County Administrator Vic Carpenter spoke on the significance of the recognitions.

“We reflect on the generations who shaped our past, uplift our present, and inspire our future,” said Carpenter. “From local trailblazers to nationally recognized leaders, their stories remind us that Black history is American history—and Fairfield County is part of that powerful legacy.”