Hare named Fairfield County Chamber President, CEO

WINNSBORO – The Board of Directors of the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce has announced the hiring of Stacy Rowe Hare as the Chamber’s new president and chief executive officer.

“Following a comprehensive search process, the board unanimously selected Hare to lead the Chamber into its next chapter of growth, member engagement, and business development,” said Tina Johnson, board chair.

“We are excited to welcome Stacy Rowe Hare as our new President and CEO,” Johnson said. “Her leadership, professionalism, and commitment to community advancement make her uniquely qualified to strengthen our Chamber and serve the businesses of Fairfield County.”

Hare will oversee the Chamber’s daily operations, membership development, strategic initiatives, and community partnerships, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Hare said she’s looking forward to working closely with local business leaders, elected officials, and community stakeholders to promote economic vitality and business success throughout Fairfield County.

“Stacy brings a strong background in organizational leadership, community engagement, and business development,” Johnson said. “Her appointment marks a renewed commitment by the Chamber to expand services, grow membership, and advocate effectively on behalf of local employers and entrepreneurs.”

“I’m honored to serve as President and CEO of the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce,” Hare said. “Fairfield County has tremendous potential, and I look forward to working alongside our members and community partners to strengthen our business environment and create new opportunities for growth.”

Johnson said the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce remains dedicated to advancing commerce, supporting local businesses, and enhancing the quality of life across the region.