Lake Wateree man dies in 5-vehicle crash

Unit 5 flipped on its side in front of Blythewood Oil. | Barbara Ball

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – A Lake Wateree man died in a 5-vehicle collision on US Highway 21 that occurred at about 12 p.m., Friday, Feb. 20. According to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill, Jerrold Freeman, age 76, of the Lake Wateree area in Fairfield County, formerly of New Jersey, was the restrained driver of a KIA SUV involved in the accident and was pronounced deceased upon emergency services arrival.

The crash began on the Fairfield side of the Fairfield/Richland County line near Smith Lane and ended in front of Blythewood Oil Company at 4118 US Highway 21.

The following five vehicles were involved:

Unit 1 – 2007 Ford F150

Unit 2 – 2025 Kia SUV

Unit 3 – Lexus SUV

Unit 4 – 2008 Chevrolet Suburban

Unit 5 – Hino 338 Truck pulling a backhoe

Units 1, 2, and 3 were traveling south on US Highway 21 towards Blythewood, and units 4 and 5 were traveling north on US Highway 21 towards Ridgeway.

According to Master Trooper Hannah Davidson, the crash occurred in the following sequence:

Unit 4 stopped for traffic.

Unit 5, traveling behind unit 4, crossed the center line and sideswiped unit 1, then struck unit 2 head-on and collided with unit 3.

Unit 3 then struck unit 4.

Unit 5 traveled off the left side of the road, struck several mailboxes, and overturned.

The driver of unit 2 sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to the incident report.

An autopsy will be conducted with Newberry Pathology to determine the cause of death.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Fairfield County’s Coroner’s Office.