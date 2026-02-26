Ridgeway museum highlights Colonial Fairfield

By

Saturday visitors to the Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum. | Darlene Embleton

RIDGEWAY – The Colonial Fairfield 1776 – 1783 program was a big success for the Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum in Ridgeway on Feb. 21.

There was a full house of folks interested in hearing about the revolutionary struggles, the patriots, and battle sites of Fairfield County and surrounding counties during the Revolutionary War. Speaker Pelham Lyles, Director of the Fairfield County Historical Museum, supplied handouts and used map sites to give an overview of how the area was affected by the war.

The next museum program will be a Scots-Irish Day on March 6. Included on the day’s agenda are: patting the luck stone for good luck, an Irish house band on the Olde Town Hall Restaurant patio, a bagpiper on the front porch of the museum, tours of the museum, an oral history of the Scots-Irish in SC and Ridgeway, a roundtable discussion of Scots Irish ancestry and shopping and dining from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. throughout downtown Ridgeway.

The museum is located at 130 E. Church Street, behind Laura’s Tea Room in downtown Ridgeway.