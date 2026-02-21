Update on fatal Fairfield crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – One person dies in a 5-vehicle collision on US Highway 21 about 12 noon Friday, Feb. 20.
The crash began on the Fairfield side of the Fairfield/Richland County line near Smith Lane and ended in front of Blythewood Oil Company at 4118 US Highway 21.
The following five vehicles were involved:
Unit 1 – 2007 Ford F150
Unit 2 – 2025 Kia Sportage
Unit 3 – Lexus SUV
Unit 4 – 2008 Chevrolet Surburban
Unit 5 – Hino 338 Truck pulling a backhoe
Units 1, 2, and 3 were traveling south on US Highway 21 towards Blythewood, and units 4 and 5 were traveling north on US Highway 21 towards Ridgeway.
According to Master Trooper Hannah Davidson, the crash occurred in the following sequence:
Unit 4 stopped for traffic.
Unit 5, traveling behind unit 4, crossed center line and sideswiped unit 1, then struck unit 2 head on and collided with unit 3.
Unit 3 then struck unit 4.
Unit 5 travelled off the left side of the road, struck several mailboxes, and overturned.
The driver of unit 2 sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to the incident report.
The collision is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.