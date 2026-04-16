Arts and Architecture on the Ridge returns May 1 – 2

RIDGEWAY – In a nod to the great architecture on the streets of Ridgeway, the Town has invited the surrounding communities to Arts & Architecture on the Ridge, May 1-2.

Tours of St Stephens Episcopal Church in Ridgeway will be conducted on Friday, May 1, beginning at 6 p.m., with an outdoor reception with wine and music on Laura’s Tearoom Patio. Selected artwork will be available for sale, and the public is invited to the free event.

On Saturday, May 2, the Isaac C. Thomas museum will host a juried art contest themed Landscape Paintings of Ridgeway and Fairfield County. The museum will open that day at 11 a.m. for viewing of the artwork.

For artists wishing to enter the contest, paintings should be submitted by Friday, April 24, to Charlene Herring. Prizes will be awarded: 1st place, $300; 2nd place, $200; and 3rd place, $100. Contact Charlene Herring at 803-960-1132 for questions and details.

The museum is open on a regular basis on Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no admission charge. Always open to the public. Go to sites.google.com/view/icthomashistoricalmuseum for more information.