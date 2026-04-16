FMSMS student wins Litter Trashes Everyone contest

South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, left, and SC Dist. 41 Rep Annie McDaniel joined FMSMS art teacher Kimi Daly, right, to celebrate Rhett’s award. | Contributed

COLUMBIA – Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science third grader Rhett Branham was named the Midlands regional winner of the PalmettoPride “Litter Trashes Everyone” art contest.

The annual competition challenges students across the state to create artwork that illustrates the negative impact of littering on their communities.

For his winning entry, Rhett was awarded a $250 prize. His achievement also provided a boost to his school, as Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science received a $500 award in recognition of his regional victory.

The contest divides South Carolina into four regions: Midlands, Coastal, Sandhills, and Upstate. While regional winners like Rhett were celebrated for topping their respective areas. PalmettoPride, the state’s anti-litter organization, uses the contest to engage younger generations in environmental stewardship.

By winning the Midlands category, Rhett’s artwork now stands as a primary example for students across the central part of the state that environmental change can start in the classroom. Pictured center, South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, left, and SC Dist. 41 Rep Annie McDaniel joined FMSMS art teacher Kimi Daly, right, to celebrate Rhett’s award.