Jenkinsville mayor charged with trespassing after notice

JENKINSVILLE – Jenkinsville Mayor Greg Ginyard, Sr. is facing charges after allegedly using a lawn mower to trespass on private property and harass a work crew, according to a press release from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Ginyard | File photo

Ginyard was arrested Saturday, April 18, following an incident at Lot 5, 472 Lakeview Drive in Jenkinsville.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene Saturday afternoon after receiving a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, the complainant informed officers that Ginyard had driven his lawn mower onto the private lot and began harassing a crew working on the site.

The investigation revealed that the incident was not the first conflict between Ginyard and the property owner. Officials say there is a history of disputes between the two parties, and Ginyard had previously been served with a formal notice prohibiting him from entering the property.

According to Sheriff Will Montgomery’s office, deputies found evidence on-site confirming Ginyard was present at the property during the time of the report. The property owner told deputies he wished to pursue formal charges.

Deputies later located Ginyard at his nearby residence. He was taken into custody without further incident and charged with Trespass After Notice.

Ginyard was transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center. No further details regarding the nature of the harassment or the ongoing property dispute were immediately available.