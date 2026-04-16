Museum Day offers journey through whistlestops May 2

BLYTHEWOOD/FAIRFIELD CO. – Follow the tracks and museum trail from Columbia to Blythewood to Ridgeway to Winnsboro for an adventurous journey into history Saturday, May 2.

Start the day with a visit to the Little Red School House located behind Killian Elementary School on Killian Road. There will be artifact displays of 100 years of learning and legacy in Richland School District Two. Open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Blythewood

Next stop is Blythewood Museum at 100 McNulty St., in Blythewood. There tour patrons will view special displays about Dr. Portia and her service to the Blythewood Community. Blythewood’s portion of the tour will be open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ridgeway

Then it’s on to Ridgeway for a tour of the Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum and Museum Alley from 10 – 11 a.m., located at 130 E. Church Street. From 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and again from 2 – 3 p.m., enjoy stories shared by Ridgeway residents as well as information about their homes and businesses. From 12 – 2 p.m., don’t miss historic front porch tales at Ridgeway homes and businesses. From 3-5 p.m., stop in the museum for a tour. Tours of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church located at 307 Longtown Road., will be held from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Winnsboro

The next whistlestop will be the Fairfield County Historical Museum, located at 231 S. Congress St., in downtown Winnsboro. Stop by anytime between 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. to learn more about Winnsboro’s Cornwallis House as the nation gears up to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. And while in Winnsboro, stop by the South Carolina Railroad Museum located at 110 industrial Park Rd.