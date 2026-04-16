‘Pride and Prejudice’ comes to Pine Tree Playhouse in May

WINNSBORO — Pine Tree Playhouse invites audiences to step back in time this May, but with a distinctly local flavor. The theater has announced its upcoming production of Pride and Prejudice, reimagining Jane Austen’s beloved classic as a “Southern rendition” set in the late 19th-century American South.

In this rollicking reimagining, Austen’s sharp wit remains, but the setting shifts from the English countryside to the drawing rooms and sun-drenched verandas of the South. The story follows the spirited Elizabeth Bennet and the proud Mr. Darcy as they navigate the rigid manners and social scandals of estate salons and country gatherings.

While the “hearts” of the characters remain the same, organizers say the “new manners” of the Southern setting provide an unforgettable charm to the timeless tale of love and reputation.

The production will run two consecutive weekends in May. Evening performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 1-2 and May 8-9, with curtains rising at 7 p.m. For those preferring a matinee, Sunday performances will be held on May 3 and May 10 at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the production are $15 and are available for purchase online through the theater’s official website at www.pinetreeplayhouse.com/shows.

Community members are encouraged to secure their seats early to experience this unique collision of Austen’s classic narrative and Southern heritage.