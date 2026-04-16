The View from 95: Apple Pie and Social Graces

I like alcohol. I respect its abilities, and I fear its power. It is usually served so it tastes good.

Smith

Great, but maybe that is not a good thing. A little bit of alcohol makes a party come alive. All of a sudden we really like the people around us and have kind, funny things to tell them. Gone is the feeling I wish I were home! That is a sweet feeling. A drink with a friend can make you feel like buddies. That is a good thing, but everyone must be careful.

Do you know why alcohol is not recommended as an aid to help you sleep? Alcohol’s hidden power is that having one drink makes you want another. The theory with sleep enhancement is that the one or two drinks can make you want to stay awake and have another drink. Or sleep a little bit and then wake up for more alcohol. This power is the most dangerous and can cause wrecks, divorces, and untold personal loss.

It is common knowledge that some make-ups can handle social drinking but there is an inherited trait that causes some people not to handle alcohol well. Children of alcoholics seem to either completely abstain or fall into the trap. Alcoholism is recognized as a disease. Beware.

My quandary is why a substance that promotes the needed social graces can also do just the opposite. Alas! Can’t somebody fix this? Take out the over-indulgence tendency and just leave the fun. Oh dear! I am forgetting the damage alcohol does to the body–bad for your stomach, your brain, and even your liver. I think that is called “Hangover.” They would have to fix all that too.

This drive to have a beverage that makes us relax and feel happy has been around since the beginning of mankind. Adam and Eve probably tried to ferment fig leaves. Can we not do it on our own? Why fear being in a social situation? What are we really fearing? I promise you they will like you better sober! Let’s think.

First, think of the good things in your life and get happy all by yourself.

Second, I guess we have to feel that we are OK and fit to be in someone else’s company.

There must be someone there that is easy to talk to. Everybody there just wants to be liked and have a good time.

Think of the benefits of learning to socialize without alcohol. Making friends is the biggest. Laughing and having fun is a good thing. Learning interesting things and most likely the latest gossip. We probably found our treasured mate in a social setting. In case you need to find another, gear up! Maybe just one drink.

Too bad a good slice of apple pie does not bring out those warm, friendly feelings or liven a party in the same way as alcohol.

Here’s to enjoying, but being wise!

Jeanette Smith, 95, a Blythewood resident, has been active in the community’s civic affairs for over 50 years.