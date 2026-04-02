WHS soccer teams battle thru March

BLYTHEWOOD – Westwood’s soccer teams have navigated a tough slate of March matchups.

The girls’ team (3-7-1) finished the month on a high note with a 2-0 shutout over Sumter on March 31. Junior London Hudson netted both Redhawk goals.

The team opened the season on Feb. 20 in a 4-2 win over Richland Northeast with goals from Violeta Martinez, Hudson, Jayla Simon and Jasmine Simon. They added a 4-0 region win against Ridge View on March 13, featuring a hat trick from Hudson and a goal from Martinez.

Currently 2-4 in region play, the girls face Blythewood on Friday before spring break. They’ll return with a slate of region-heavy games to close out the season.

The Redhawk boys (1-10) have spent the month battling some of the most established programs in the state.

An early season highlight came on Feb. 25, when they won 2-1 against American Leadership Academy. Beyond that win, the Redhawks have played through several defensive battles. They held White Knoll to just two goals in the season opener and pushed Providence to the limit in a narrow 1-0 decision on March 3.

They will travel to Blythewood for a 7 p.m. game tonight, then return to a region-heavy schedule after spring break, beginning with Ridge View on April 14.