Armentrout wins $300 U-Pick-‘Em cash prize

Chris Griffith owner of Alltemp Comfort Services of Winnsboro and sponsor of the The Voice’s 2019 College Bowl-U-Pick-‘Em contest, presents $300 to Bobby Armentrout, of Blythewood, this year’s lucky winner. | Barbara Ball

WINNSBORO – While several readers picked 13 bowl winners, Armentrout and Bill Breedin, also of Blythewood, correctly picked 14 of the 16 college bowl winners. Armentrout won the tie-breaker by nailing the total points scored during the National Championship game – 67. He said it was his first time to enter.

Armentrout said the $300 will go to birthday presents for his two sons who both celebrate birthdays in January.

Armentrout and his wife, Brandy, and their sons, ages 8 and 13, moved to Blythewood three years ago from West Virginia. While Armentrout maintains his status as a lifelong Mountaineers fan, he said he did root for LSU in the Championship game on Monday night.