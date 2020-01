By

BLYTHEWOOD – Richland Two officials held a groundbreaking ceremony at Muller Road Middle School on Tuesday for a new permanent facility for the Center for Knowledge North (CFK North). The center has been housed in portables and a few classrooms in Muller Road Middle School since 2013.

The project is funded with $9.8 million from the $468.4 million bond referendum that Richland County voters approved in November 2018.