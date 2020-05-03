Driver of UTV killed in crash, two passengers injured

By

BLAIR – A rollover crash of a UTV in western Fairfield County resulted in the death of the driver and injuries to two passengers.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday on Fort Wager Road, east of Blair, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis.

The report stated that the river of a 2019 Kubota side-by-side UTV left the road, causing it to roll over. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Two passengers were injured in the crash and were transported to the hospital. Their conditions have not been made known to the media at this time.

The two passengers were restrained, but the driver was not.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the driver of the UTV.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.