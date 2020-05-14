Former Councilman Robinson dies

By

WINNSBORO – Former Fairfield County Councilman Marion B. Robinson died at his home on May 8, following a lengthy illness.

Former County Councilman Marion Robinson

Robinson was elected to council in 2014 with three others in a sweeping re-balance of power in Fairfield County government. Less than two years after his election, however, Robinson was diagnosed with cancer and resigned, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“Marion and I got to know each other during our time on council and formed a great friendship, which has lasted… even through a few strong arguments and disagreements on council,” former Council Chairman Billy Smith, who was elected at the same time, recalled. “Marion and I could have a ‘knock-down drag-out’ on a Monday night issue but laugh and cut up together as soon as we moved on to another topic. That’s the kind of friendship Marion and I had, and I am better for it.

“Marion was a good man. I will miss him,” Smith said.

See Robinson’s obituary here.