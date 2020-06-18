Pick up free groceries on June 23

By

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County Council, in cooperation with Fairfield Forward, will provide free boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables for Fairfield County residents on Tuesday, June 23, at three separate locations:

Fairfield County Administration Building, 350 Columbia Road in Winnsboro

Ridgeway Fire Station, 350 South Palmer Street, Ridgeway

Greenbrier Fire Station, 3025 State Highway 269 in Winnsboro.

The Food Share event will happen at each location at the same time, from 5 – 7 p. m.

The drive-thru service at each of the three locations is available to the first 100 cars – one box per car – and only to Fairfield County residents. Identification showing proof of residency is required.