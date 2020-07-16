All Ridgeway, Jenkinsville candidates win seats

By

Ginyard

Prioleau

Belton

JENKINSVILLE/RIDGEWAY – There were no surprises in the Jenkinsville and Ridgeway town council elections on Tuesday. Everyone who ran for a seat – and one who didn’t – were all elected.

Mayor Gregrey Ginyard was re-elected to his post for another four years and his wife, Betty will now be by his side at the dias. She was elected to fill one of two empty seats on council. Each received 10 votes – only 10 voters cast ballots.

Joseph McBride, who did not file for re-election to his current seat on council, won via write-in votes. Nine of the voters wrote McBride’s name on the ballot.

There are 54 registered voters in Jenkinsville.

Ridgeway voters returned Councilman Donald Prioleau for a sixth term on council. Prioleau took 43 votes.

Former Councilwoman Belva Bush Belton returned to council after a six-year absence with 44 votes.

Neither Prioleau nor Belton were opposed.

There was one write-in vote for a Ridgeway citizen.

Of the 237 registered voters in Ridgeway, only 44 voted in the low turnout.