Chamber Welcomes New Board Members

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood Chamber announced at its Tuesday breakfast meeting the new board members who will be leading the Chamber during the coming year. All of the businesses represented on the board are located in Columbia, Lexington and Fairfield County except for JMR Corporation, a pharmaceutical consulting firm owned by Blythewood resident J. Michael Ross and located in the Cobblestone Park neighborhood.

From left are: J. Michael Ross (JMR Corporation), Ariel Humphries (Grow Financial), Yvette Pearson (Watercrest Senior Living), (Tom Gawinski (Aurora IT), Jasmine Fonce (new member MekraLang North America), Maria Owens (representing Richland School District 2) and Joe Bernard (Providence Hospitals). Derrek Pugh (new member SC Youth Challenge) was not present.